U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks his plane after landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, March 26, 2022. The Secretary was greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, Chief of Protocol at Israel's Foreign Ministry Gil Haskel, and Deputy Director General of the MFA David Roet.