U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks his plane after landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, March 26, 2022. The Secretary was greeted by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides, Chief of Protocol at Israel's Foreign Ministry Gil Haskel, and Deputy Director General of the MFA David Roet.
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 15:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836171
|VIRIN:
|260322-S-ZZ999-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108880067
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|LOD, IL
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disembarks his plane after landing at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel, March 26, 2022., by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
