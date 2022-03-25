Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-06 students practice ahkio sled use, Part II

Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-06 students practice pulling an ahkio sled as a squad March 25, 2022, at a training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|03.25.2022
|03.26.2022 01:21
|B-Roll
|836169
|220325-A-OK556-863
|DOD_108879632
|00:00:30
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|0
|0
