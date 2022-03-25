A student in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-06 participates in cold-water immersion training March 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training is part of the curriculum for CWOC. Emergency-response personnel are also nearby in case they’re needed. As each student took the plunge into the icy-cold water, making sure they also went under water, their reaction was immediate. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 01:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836168
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-OK556-350
|Filename:
|DOD_108879631
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CWOC class 22-06 students jump in for cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part III, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
