    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-06 students practice ahkio sled use, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course (CWOC) Class 22-06 students practice pulling an ahkio sled as a squad March 25, 2022, at a training area at Fort McCoy, Wis. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. The training is coordinated through the Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 01:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836167
    VIRIN: 220325-A-OK556-702
    Filename: DOD_108879624
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-06 students practice ahkio sled use, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    ahkio sled
    Cold-Weather Operations Course
    squad operations

