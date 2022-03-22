U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a U.S. Forces-built medical facility ahead of Balikatan 22 at San Pedro Health Center, San Pedro, Moncada, Tarlac, Philippines, Mar. 22, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 01:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836164
|VIRIN:
|220322-M-UH307-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108879531
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|SAN PEDRO, PH
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Balikatan 22: 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a U.S. Forces-built medical facility, by Sgt Mario Ramirez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT