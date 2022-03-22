Balikatan 22: 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a U.S. Forces-built medical facility

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Marine Division and 3d Civil Affairs Group visit a U.S. Forces-built medical facility ahead of Balikatan 22 at San Pedro Health Center, San Pedro, Moncada, Tarlac, Philippines, Mar. 22, 2022. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades shared experiences. Balikatan, Tagalog for ‘shoulder-to-shoulder,’ is a longstanding bilateral exercise between the Philippines and the United States highlighting the deep-rooted partnership between both countries. Balikatan 22 is the 37th iteration of the exercise and coincides with the 75th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine security cooperation.

(U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Mario A. Ramirez)