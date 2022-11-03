2nd Lt. Jillian Arend, 316th Security Forces Group executive officer, speaks about some of the women who've inspired her as she shares advice for new female Airmen coming into the service. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bridgitte Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 22:21
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|836162
|VIRIN:
|220310-F-MH340-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108879524
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month, 2022, by SrA Bridgitte Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT