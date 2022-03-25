Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CWOC class 22-06 students jump in for cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part I

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                             

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    A student in Cold-Weather Operations Course class 22-06 participates in cold-water immersion training March 25, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The training is part of the curriculum for CWOC. Emergency-response personnel are also nearby in case they’re needed. As each student took the plunge into the icy-cold water, making sure they also went under water, their reaction was immediate. CWOC students are trained on a variety of cold-weather subjects, including snowshoe training and skiing as well as how to use ahkio sleds and other gear. Training also focuses on terrain and weather analysis, risk management, cold-weather clothing, developing winter fighting positions in the field, camouflage and concealment, and numerous other areas that are important to know in order to survive and operate in a cold-weather environment. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 00:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836146
    VIRIN: 220325-A-OK556-347
    Filename: DOD_108879223
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CWOC class 22-06 students jump in for cold-water immersion training at Fort McCoy, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    training
    Fort McCoy
    CWOC
    Cold-Weather Operations Course
    cold-water immersion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT