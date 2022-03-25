Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO Secretary General visits allies and partners in Bardufoss, Norway

    BARDUFOSS, 19, NORWAY

    03.25.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez 

    II Marine Expeditionary Force

    North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits NATO partners and allies during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 25, 2022. The U.S. Marines are assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.26.2022 04:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836144
    VIRIN: 220325-M-VU488-2001
    Filename: DOD_108879217
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: BARDUFOSS, 19, NO 

    This work, NATO Secretary General visits allies and partners in Bardufoss, Norway, by LCpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    II MEF
    Cold Response
    MAG-29
    CR22
    ColdResponse22
    2ndMAWCR22

