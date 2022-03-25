North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg visits NATO partners and allies during Exercise Cold Response 2022, Bardufoss Air Station, Norway, March 25, 2022. The U.S. Marines are assigned to Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2d Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force. Exercise Cold Response '22 is a biennial Norwegian national readiness and defense exercise that takes place across Norway, with participation from each of its military services, as well as from 26 additional NATO allied nations and regional partners. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christian Cortez)
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.26.2022 04:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836144
|VIRIN:
|220325-M-VU488-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108879217
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, 19, NO
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NATO Secretary General visits allies and partners in Bardufoss, Norway, by LCpl Christian Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
