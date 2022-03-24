Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    March 2022 LPQ&A

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by LarisaL Langley 

    Air Education and Training Command Public Affairs

    Air Force Learning Professionals Q&A present Writing Resumes with Impact with Mrs. Hope Barber, Supervisory Career Field Administrator on the Financial
    Management (FM) Career Field Team (CFT), Talent Management Division,
    Air Force Personnel Center, JBSA Randolph, TX.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 16:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 836138
    VIRIN: 220325-F-AE793-001
    Filename: DOD_108878919
    Length: 01:05:04
    Location: TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, March 2022 LPQ&A, by LarisaL Langley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Learning Professionals
    LPQ&A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT