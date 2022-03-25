Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Cavalry Division Artillery Sisters in Arms B Role

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    1st Cavalry Division Artillery hosts the annual Sisters in Arms Forum at the People First Center in Fort Hood, TX, March 25.
    The purpose of Sisters in Arms is to provide mentorship and improve Soldiers quality of life.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836136
    VIRIN: 220325-A-AB271-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108878894
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 

    #1stCav #SistersInArms #FortHood #PeopleFirst

