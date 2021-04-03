Georgia Air National Guardsmen Talks About Her Career as a Security Forces Member at the 165th Airlift Wing

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samaria Armstrong, a security forces specialist with the 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, talks about her career as a civilian police officer and her decision to join the Air National Guard to be in military law enforcement on Mar. 4, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. Armstrong served for 5 years as a civilian police officer before joining the Georgia Air National Guard and said that since she was a little girl, she knew she wanted to be a police officer. She said serving in law enforcement has been a lifelong passion and she is proud to serve her country and local community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|03.04.2021
|03.25.2022 15:44
|Interviews
|836130
|210304-Z-PJ280-2001
|DOD_108878834
|00:01:05
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|1
|1
