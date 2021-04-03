Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Georgia Air National Guardsmen Talks About Her Career as a Security Forces Member at the 165th Airlift Wing

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Samaria Armstrong, a security forces specialist with the 165th Security Forces Squadron, Georgia Air National Guard, talks about her career as a civilian police officer and her decision to join the Air National Guard to be in military law enforcement on Mar. 4, 2021 in Savannah, Georgia. Armstrong served for 5 years as a civilian police officer before joining the Georgia Air National Guard and said that since she was a little girl, she knew she wanted to be a police officer. She said serving in law enforcement has been a lifelong passion and she is proud to serve her country and local community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 15:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836130
    VIRIN: 210304-Z-PJ280-2001
    Filename: DOD_108878834
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US 

    This work, Georgia Air National Guardsmen Talks About Her Career as a Security Forces Member at the 165th Airlift Wing, by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guardsmen
    Law Enforcement
    Women's History Month
    Security Forces
    Military Police
    Women serving in the military

