Manny on the Street- ASAP

On this week's edition of Manny on the Street the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield Garrison Commander, Col. Manny Ramirez, chats with Joe from the Army Substance Abuse Program about Alcohol Awareness Month and all of the great events they have planned for April.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 15:03
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|836124
|VIRIN:
|220325-D-AI640-568
|Filename:
|DOD_108878728
|Length:
|00:00:39
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
