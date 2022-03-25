video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Vietnam War Commemoration was inaugurated on Memorial Day, 28 May 2012 commemorating the 50th year anniversary. This began a 13 year commemoration of the Vietnam War which will extend to 11 November 2025. The Vietnam War Commemoration is honoring Vietnam Veterans on 29 March 2022 marking the fifth anniversary of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.