The Vietnam War Commemoration was inaugurated on Memorial Day, 28 May 2012 commemorating the 50th year anniversary. This began a 13 year commemoration of the Vietnam War which will extend to 11 November 2025. The Vietnam War Commemoration is honoring Vietnam Veterans on 29 March 2022 marking the fifth anniversary of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836111
|VIRIN:
|220325-G-OY189-454
|Filename:
|DOD_108878530
|Length:
|00:03:07
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
