    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Telfair Brown  

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    The Vietnam War Commemoration was inaugurated on Memorial Day, 28 May 2012 commemorating the 50th year anniversary. This began a 13 year commemoration of the Vietnam War which will extend to 11 November 2025. The Vietnam War Commemoration is honoring Vietnam Veterans on 29 March 2022 marking the fifth anniversary of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 13:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836111
    VIRIN: 220325-G-OY189-454
    Filename: DOD_108878530
    Length: 00:03:07
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    This work, National Vietnam War Veterans Day, by Telfair Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KARL SCHULTZ
    JASON VANDERHADEN
    VIETNAM WAR VETERANS DAY

