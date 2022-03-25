Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Receives a Briefing on the Humanitarian Efforts for Ukraine

    03.25.2022

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Joe Biden receives a briefing on the humanitarian response to ease the suffering of civilians inside Ukraine and to respond to the growing flow of refugees fleeing Putin’s War of Choice.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 13:01
    Category: Briefings
    POTUS
    Joe Biden

