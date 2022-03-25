Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SORB Mountain Team Video

    KY, UNITED STATES

    03.25.2022

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Mariscal 

    5th Special Forces Public Affairs Office

    Members of a mountain team at 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct training in austere, high-elevation environments. Mountain movement is one of many capabilities in which members of Special Forces operational detachments specialize.

    Date Taken: 03.25.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:51
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 836104
    VIRIN: 220325-A-CP620-750
    Filename: DOD_108878413
    Length: 00:00:45
    Location: KY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, SORB Mountain Team Video, by SGT Daniel Mariscal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Forces
    Mountaineering
    SORB
    Mountain Team

