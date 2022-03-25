SORB Mountain Team Video

Members of a mountain team at 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct training in austere, high-elevation environments. Mountain movement is one of many capabilities in which members of Special Forces operational detachments specialize.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 12:51
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|836104
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-CP620-750
|Filename:
|DOD_108878413
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
