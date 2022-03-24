Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hill AFB WHM - Misty Stone

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UT, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Ronald Bradshaw 

    75th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    This video part of a series created by the Team Hill Special Observance Council for National Women’s History month. The videos feature women from Hill Air Force Base sharing their experiences, challenges and accomplishments.
    In this video, Misty Stone, 574th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron director, shares her perspective.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 12:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836101
    VIRIN: 220325-F-OD616-4001
    Filename: DOD_108878403
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: UT, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hill AFB
    Hill Air Force Base
    women's history month
    team hill special observance council
    THSOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT