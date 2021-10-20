Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 113th Wing sits down with the Youth Challenge Academy Director who explains the program.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Video by Kelsey Harris 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The Youth Challenge Academy Director explains what the program is, and how it benefits the community.

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:48
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 836097
    VIRIN: 211020-F-AT755-944
    Filename: DOD_108878359
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    This work, The 113th Wing sits down with the Youth Challenge Academy Director who explains the program., by Kelsey Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    Programs
    Students
    Air Force
    Youth Challenge Academy
    113th Wing

