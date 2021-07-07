Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy tours the 113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.07.2021

    Video by Kelsey Harris 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    The 113th Wing hosted the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy during a tour that allowed students to see the many different career paths the Air Force offers.

    Date Taken: 07.07.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Length: 00:03:30
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Joint Base Andrews - Naval Air Facility Washington

    TAGS

    Careers
    Air Force
    Youth
    Recruiting

