    Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro Visits USS Harry S. Truman

    IONIAN SEA

    03.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tyler Cardoza and Seaman Marvin Gabriel

    USS Harry S Truman

    Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro Visits USS Harry S. Truman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836093
    VIRIN: 220317-N-DZ398-1002
    Filename: DOD_108878336
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: IONIAN SEA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro Visits USS Harry S. Truman, by PO3 Tyler Cardoza and SN Marvin Gabriel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Harry S. Truman
    Truman
    SECNAV
    USN
    GiveEmHell
    conac

