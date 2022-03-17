Secretary of the Navy, The Honorable Carlos Del Toro Visits USS Harry S. Truman. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836093
|VIRIN:
|220317-N-DZ398-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108878336
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|IONIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
