    Women's KC-10 History Month Heritage Fight

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings, Travis Air Force Base, California flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon, March 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836087
    VIRIN: 220322-F-RU983-618
    Filename: DOD_108878306
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Women's KC-10 History Month Heritage Fight, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis AFB
    military aircraft
    military photography
    60AMW PA

