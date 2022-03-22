Women's KC-10 History Month Heritage Fight

In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings, Travis Air Force Base, California flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon, March 22, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Heide Couch)
|03.22.2022
|03.25.2022 11:28
|B-Roll
|836087
|220322-F-RU983-618
|DOD_108878306
|00:04:58
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|0
|0
