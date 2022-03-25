Moody Air Force Base, Georgia conducted a base-wide power outage, Mar. 19, 2022, while 23rd CES, Tyndall Air Force Base CEMIRT, and a local power company repaired a 40-year old substation.
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:14
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836084
|VIRIN:
|220325-F-RX291-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108878289
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 23 CES, Tyndall, local community team up during power outage, by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT