    The 113th Wing celebrates the Holidays in many different ways.

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Video by Kelsey Harris 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Members of the 113th Wing D.C. National Guard share how their families celebrate the Holidays, and what traditions are passed on.

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836079
    VIRIN: 211223-F-AT755-664
    Filename: DOD_108878223
    Length: 00:03:49
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Holiday

    Christmas
    Holidays
    Family
    Celebration

