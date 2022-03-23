Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard assists Bahamian authorities rescue 208 Haitians

    BAHAMAS

    03.23.2022

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Mobile HC-144 air crew spots a sail freighter approximately 40 miles off Andros Island, Bahamas, March 23, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk and Raymond Evans' crew assisted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force crew in the rescue of 208 Haitians aboard the sail freighter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 11:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836078
    VIRIN: 220323-G-G0107-1001
    Filename: DOD_108878222
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: BS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Bahamas
    Air Station Mobile
    RBDF
    Sail Freighter

