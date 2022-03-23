Coast Guard assists Bahamian authorities rescue 208 Haitians

A Coast Guard Air Station Mobile HC-144 air crew spots a sail freighter approximately 40 miles off Andros Island, Bahamas, March 23, 2022. Coast Guard Cutter Mohawk and Raymond Evans' crew assisted the Royal Bahamas Defence Force crew in the rescue of 208 Haitians aboard the sail freighter. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 11:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836078
|VIRIN:
|220323-G-G0107-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108878222
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|BS
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
