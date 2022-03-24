ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece - U.S. Air Force Airmen and F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron, 48th Fighter Wing, Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England prepare for INIOCHOS 22 at Andravida Air Base, Greece, March 24, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 10:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836076
|VIRIN:
|220324-F-IT949-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108878182
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|ANDRAVIDA, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, F-15E Maintainers prepare for INIOCHOS 22, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT