Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TACP prepares for INIOCHOS 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ANDRAVIDA, GREECE

    03.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    ANDRAVIDA AIR BASE, Greece - B-Roll video of TACP at Andravida Air Base, Greece, March 24, 2022, in preparation to INIOCHOS 22.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 10:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836074
    VIRIN: 220324-F-IT949-1001
    Filename: DOD_108878172
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: ANDRAVIDA, GR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP prepares for INIOCHOS 22, by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    INIOCHOS 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT