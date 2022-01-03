The Things We Carry - SrA Erin Priester

SrA Erin Priester was devastated to learn of her father’s sudden passing in March 2021. After her mother unexpectedly passed away in the same year, Erin learned her new Air Force family was there to help her through the personal tragedy. Her grief also gave her a valuable life lesson about patience and honesty.
