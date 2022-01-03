The Things We Carry - SrA Erin Priester

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



SrA Erin Priester was devastated to learn of her father’s sudden passing in March 2021. After her mother unexpectedly passed away in the same year, Erin learned her new Air Force family was there to help her through the personal tragedy. Her grief also gave her a valuable life lesson about patience and honesty.