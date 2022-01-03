Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Things We Carry - SrA Erin Priester

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2022

    Video by Alexander Goad, Todd Holly and Ashley Snipes

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    SrA Erin Priester was devastated to learn of her father’s sudden passing in March 2021. After her mother unexpectedly passed away in the same year, Erin learned her new Air Force family was there to help her through the personal tragedy. Her grief also gave her a valuable life lesson about patience and honesty.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    JBSA
    The Things We Carry
    TTWC

