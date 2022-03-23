USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts a fueling at sea with fleet replenishment oiler USNS Kanawha (T-AO 196), March 23, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting flight deck certification and air wing carrier qualification as part of the ship's tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tyler Slavicek)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 08:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836064
|VIRIN:
|220324-N-GT999-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108877991
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, GRF fueling at sea, by PO3 Riley McDowell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
