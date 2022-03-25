USAG Rheinland-Pfalz presents a series of 'How-To' videos to help Soldiers, civilians, and family members before, during, and after Permanent Change of Station moves to Germany.
In this video, our How-To team sheds light on Registerig your vehicle in Germany in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder area. We have a separate, easily accessible YouTube channel dedicated to these videos as well. Let us know what you think in the comments below and please share with anyone PCSing into the Kaiserslautern area!
|Date Taken:
|03.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 04:42
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|836053
|VIRIN:
|220325-A-SK857-248
|Filename:
|DOD_108877945
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garrison How-To: Vehicle Registration, by Jason Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT