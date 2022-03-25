Garrison How-To: Vehicle Registration

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/836053" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USAG Rheinland-Pfalz presents a series of 'How-To' videos to help Soldiers, civilians, and family members before, during, and after Permanent Change of Station moves to Germany.



In this video, our How-To team sheds light on Registerig your vehicle in Germany in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder area. We have a separate, easily accessible YouTube channel dedicated to these videos as well. Let us know what you think in the comments below and please share with anyone PCSing into the Kaiserslautern area!