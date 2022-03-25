Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison How-To: Vehicle Registration

    GERMANY

    03.25.2022

    Video by Jason Tudor 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz presents a series of 'How-To' videos to help Soldiers, civilians, and family members before, during, and after Permanent Change of Station moves to Germany.

    In this video, our How-To team sheds light on Registerig your vehicle in Germany in the Kaiserslautern and Baumholder area. We have a separate, easily accessible YouTube channel dedicated to these videos as well. Let us know what you think in the comments below and please share with anyone PCSing into the Kaiserslautern area!

