A U.S. Army Soldier learns the hard way during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. This is a simulated exercise, with added computer special effects. No one was injured or harmed during the making of this production. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 23:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836043
|VIRIN:
|220317-A-AJ907-1101
|PIN:
|220317
|Filename:
|DOD_108877575
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|FORT GREELY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OUT OF AMMO!, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT