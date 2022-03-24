Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OUT OF AMMO!

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Soldier learns the hard way during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02. This is a simulated exercise, with added computer special effects. No one was injured or harmed during the making of this production. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 23:41
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OUT OF AMMO!, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Arctic
    Stryker
    Warrior
    1-25 SBCT
    JPMRC2202

