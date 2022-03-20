Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Indo-Pacific Allies in Alaska

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EAGLE RIVER, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2022

    Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson 

    134th Public Affairs Detachment

    Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force Maj. KimiJima Hiroaki elaborates on lessons learned during the Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center 22-02 near Ft. Greely, Alaska, March 19, 2022. Working with Foreign allies strengthens the lines of communication, aids in developing personal and long-term relationships in preparation for future contingencies and operations. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pfc. Bradford Jackson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.20.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 23:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836042
    VIRIN: 220319-A-AJ907-1001
    PIN: 220319
    Filename: DOD_108877565
    Length: 00:01:18
    Location: EAGLE RIVER, AK, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indo-Pacific Allies in Alaska, by PFC Bradford Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Arctic
    Warrior
    Japanese Soldiers
    JPMRC2202

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT