    HFTC B-Roll A-10 Demo

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Quick clip of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 2-6, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 23:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836041
    VIRIN: 220304-F-CJ645-628
    Filename: DOD_108877564
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: AZ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HFTC B-Roll A-10 Demo, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    AirPower
    recruiting
    Airshows
    a10demoteam
    HFTC20222

