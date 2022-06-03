B-roll package of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team during the Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 2-6, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 23:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836040
|VIRIN:
|220306-F-CJ645-756
|Filename:
|DOD_108877552
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo HFTC 2022 B-Roll, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT