B-Roll package of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at the Festival of Flight airshow at NAF El Centro, California, March 12, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 23:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|836039
|VIRIN:
|220312-F-CJ645-898
|Filename:
|DOD_108877551
|Length:
|00:02:56
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, A-10 Demo/El Centro Airshow 2022, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
