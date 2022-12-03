Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A-10 Demo/El Centro Airshow 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    B-Roll package of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team at the Festival of Flight airshow at NAF El Centro, California, March 12, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 23:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836039
    VIRIN: 220312-F-CJ645-898
    Filename: DOD_108877551
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A-10 Demo/El Centro Airshow 2022, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    A-10
    Airpower
    Recruiting
    airshows
    a10demoteam

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT