    A-10 Demo Team Pilot Intro - Maj Haden Fullam

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Quick clip used as an introduction for Major Haden "Gator" Fullam for SBLVI flyover

    Date Taken: 02.10.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 23:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836037
    VIRIN: 220210-F-CJ645-506
    Filename: DOD_108877549
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: AZ, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, A-10 Demo Team Pilot Intro - Maj Haden Fullam, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airmen
    A-10
    Airpower
    Recruiting
    a10demoteam
    SBLVI

