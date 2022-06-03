Quick clip of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 2-6, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 23:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|836036
|VIRIN:
|220306-F-CJ645-334
|Filename:
|DOD_108877548
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, HFTC 2022 Quick Clip, by SrA Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT