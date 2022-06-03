Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HFTC 2022 Quick Clip

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.06.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jacob Stephens 

    355th Wing

    Quick clip of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team during Heritage Flight Training Course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 2-6, 2022.

    Date Taken: 03.06.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 23:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836036
    VIRIN: 220306-F-CJ645-334
    Filename: DOD_108877548
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: AZ, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Airmen
    A-10
    Airpower
    airshows
    A10demoteam
    HFTC 2022

