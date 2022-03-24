Join us as we say farewell to CSM Tagalicud and welcome CSM Love as the senior enlisted advisors of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea on Barker's Field , USAG Humphreys at 1000 KST, March 25th (2000 EST / 1700 PST, March 24th).
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.25.2022 02:13
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|836033
|Filename:
|DOD_108877525
|Length:
|00:55:48
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, UNC/CFC/USFK Change of Responsibility, by TSgt Kyle Anderson, SSG Christopher Jelle, SrA Hannah Strobel and SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT