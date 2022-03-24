Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNC/CFC/USFK Change of Responsibility

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    03.24.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kyle Anderson, Staff Sgt. Christopher Jelle, Senior Airman Hannah Strobel and Spc. Maliyah Williams

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Join us as we say farewell to CSM Tagalicud and welcome CSM Love as the senior enlisted advisors of the United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command and United States Forces Korea on Barker's Field , USAG Humphreys at 1000 KST, March 25th (2000 EST / 1700 PST, March 24th).

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 02:13
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 836033
    Filename: DOD_108877525
    Length: 00:55:48
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 

    This work, UNC/CFC/USFK Change of Responsibility, by TSgt Kyle Anderson, SSG Christopher Jelle, SrA Hannah Strobel and SPC Maliyah Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

