    3d TB Motor T FEX

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.16.2022

    Video by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion conduct a motor transport exercise in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 14, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to train mission essential tasks, validate standard operating procedures, and experiment with tactics in demand for the future operating environment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 03.16.2022
    Date Posted: 03.25.2022 02:15
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 836027
    VIRIN: 220316-M-LN574-374
    Filename: DOD_108877498
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Convoy
    Checkpoint
    Camp Hansen
    M240B
    CASEVAC
    MotorT

