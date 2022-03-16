3d TB Motor T FEX

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Transportation Battalion conduct a motor transport exercise in the central training area at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Mar. 14, 2022. The purpose of the exercise is to train mission essential tasks, validate standard operating procedures, and experiment with tactics in demand for the future operating environment. 3d MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Moises Rodriguez)