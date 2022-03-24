Pittsburgh District: Our Work Will Blow You Away

It's impossible to describe everything we do at the Pittsburgh District in one sentence, let alone try to fit it all into a single video. But we'll try! The employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District take the work they do for the region very seriously. The Pittsburgh District is a government agency with a serious mission. We're in the office every day, working for YOU! We hope to blow you away by how serious we are. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)
|03.24.2022
|03.24.2022 21:07
|Package
|836025
|220324-O-TI382-104
|DOD_108877465
|00:01:31
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|1
|1
