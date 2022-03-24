Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pittsburgh District: Our Work Will Blow You Away

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Michel Sauret  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District

    It's impossible to describe everything we do at the Pittsburgh District in one sentence, let alone try to fit it all into a single video. But we'll try! The employees of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District take the work they do for the region very seriously. The Pittsburgh District is a government agency with a serious mission. We're in the office every day, working for YOU! We hope to blow you away by how serious we are. (U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Pittsburgh District video by Michel Sauret)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 21:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836025
    VIRIN: 220324-O-TI382-104
    Filename: DOD_108877465
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pittsburgh District: Our Work Will Blow You Away, by Michel Sauret, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    engineering
    jobs
    Army Engineers
    Pittsburgh District

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT