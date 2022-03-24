The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program serves our most seriously ill, wounded and injured Airmen and Guardians. Adaptive Sports play a vital role in the recovery process; assisting warriors by providing camaraderie and support. Air Force Trials presents an opportunity for Airmen and Guardians to compete for a spot in the 2022 Warrior Games. Today's competition featured swimming and shooting. The warriors were supported by AFW2 staff, family, and each other.
This work, AFW2 | Air Force Trials | Competition Day Four, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
