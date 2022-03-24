Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSAM 2022 Day 1

    AR, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2022

    Video by Pvt. William De Oliveira 

    National Guard Marksmanship Training Center

    Thirty-six U.S. and international competitors compete on day one of the 2022 AFSAM Small Arms Championships at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Little Rock, Ark., Mar. 21, 2022. The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center host these events, they provide an opportunity for the service members to hone their skills in one of the largest marksmanship competitions in the world. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pvt. William De Oliveira)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 19:44
    Location: AR, US

    This work, AFSAM 2022 Day 1, by PV2 William De Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

