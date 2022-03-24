Thirty-six U.S. and international competitors compete on day one of the 2022 AFSAM Small Arms Championships at Camp Robinson Maneuver Training Center, Little Rock, Ark., Mar. 21, 2022. The National Guard Marksmanship Training Center host these events, they provide an opportunity for the service members to hone their skills in one of the largest marksmanship competitions in the world. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Pvt. William De Oliveira)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 19:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|836014
|VIRIN:
|220324-Z-XQ359-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108877326
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|AR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFSAM 2022 Day 1, by PV2 William De Oliveira, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
