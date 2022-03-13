Women's History Month

Maj. Chidinma A. Ifeagwu, Distribution Integration Plans Officer, at 311th Sustainment Command Expeditionary, shares her passion, and motivation for service in the #USAR. In March, we celebrate the achievements and contributions of women to the United States Army, and to our great nation.
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 19:54
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|836011
|VIRIN:
|220313-A-PK275-581
|Filename:
|DOD_108877277
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
