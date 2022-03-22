Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's K-10 Heritage Flight

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    In honor of Women's History Month, an all-female KC-10 flight crew from the 60th and 349th Air Mobility Wings flew on an aerial refueling training mission over California and Oregon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 18:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 836010
    VIRIN: 220322-F-RU983-671
    Filename: DOD_108877228
    Length: 00:04:58
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Women's K-10 Heritage Flight, by Heide Couch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Travis AFB
    military aircraft
    military photograph
    "Heide Couch
    60AMW PA

