    DLA Energy Lab

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.17.2022

    Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy 

    AFN Humphreys

    Camp Humphreys DLA Energy Lab teaches AP students at Humphreys and Daegu High Schools about how the military uses energy and gives them a tour of their facility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman James Kennedy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 19:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 836009
    VIRIN: 220317-F-AR133-1001
    Filename: DOD_108877217
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy Lab, by SrA James Kennedy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    High School
    Tour
    Daegu
    DLA Energy
    Humphreys

