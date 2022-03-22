Womens History Month Interview

Lt. Col. Katherine Leidenberg, 553rd Division Sustainment Support Battalion Commander, 1st Cavalry Division Sustainment Brigade, speaks on her personal experience throughout her military career at Fort Hood, TX, March 22.
|03.22.2022
|03.24.2022 17:19
|Interviews
|836003
|220322-A-MB740-397
|DOD_108877091
|00:00:37
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
|0
|0
