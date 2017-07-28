Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Horn Talks Mission Diversity at DTRA

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2017

    Video by Darnell Gardner 

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency

    Hear what Chief Master Sergeant and Command Senior Enlisted Leader Tim Horn has to say about diversity and missions sets within the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and the Joint Improvised-Threat Defeat Organization (JIDO)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2017
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 16:59
    Category: Commercials
    VIRIN: 170728-D-BA011-325
    Filename: DOD_108877083
    Location: VA, US

    This work, Chief Horn Talks Mission Diversity at DTRA, by Darnell Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Workforce
    DTRA

