113th Wing launches jets during Ability to Survive and Operate exercise

Several F-16 fighters operated by the 121st Fighter Squadron, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, conduct pre-flight procedures, taxi to the runway, and takeoff as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate operational readiness exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 19th, 2022. The exercise simulated a contested chemical weapons environment to train aircrews and other personnel to perform their role while wearing protective suits and masks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)