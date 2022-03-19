Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    113th Wing launches jets during Ability to Survive and Operate exercise

    MD, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez 

    113th Wing D.C. Air National Guard

    Several F-16 fighters operated by the 121st Fighter Squadron, 113th Wing, District of Columbia Air National Guard, conduct pre-flight procedures, taxi to the runway, and takeoff as part of an Ability to Survive and Operate operational readiness exercise at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, March 19th, 2022. The exercise simulated a contested chemical weapons environment to train aircrews and other personnel to perform their role while wearing protective suits and masks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Andrew Enriquez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 15:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 835984
    VIRIN: 220319-Z-EZ981-2001
    Filename: DOD_108876921
    Length: 00:03:35
    Location: MD, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 113th Wing launches jets during Ability to Survive and Operate exercise, by TSgt Andrew Enriquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air Guard
    121st Fighter Squadron
    113th Wing
    DCNG
    Capital Guardians

