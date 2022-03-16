Interview Package for Female Drop Zone Team

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    History was made at Camp Ripley's drop zone on Wednesday, March 16th, 2022. Master Sgt. Heather Boutin, Senior Airman Casey Thaemert, Senior Airman Katie Braunworth, and Airman 1st Class Emily Nelson are the females that make up the first all-female drop zone team for the 133AW. (B-Roll by Army Sgt Austyn Flippin)

