511th Quartermaster Company competes in Philip A. Connelly competition

Soldiers assigned to the 511th Quartermaster Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Infantry Division competed in the Philip A. Connelly competition March 22, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The program provides recognition for excellent preparation and serving of food in both dining facilities and field operations.
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 14:32
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|835963
|VIRIN:
|220322-A-ZL723-435
|Filename:
|DOD_108876786
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
