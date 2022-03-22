Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    511th Quartermaster Company competes in Philip A. Connelly competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers assigned to the 511th Quartermaster Company, 1st Special Troops Battalion, 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Infantry Division competed in the Philip A. Connelly competition March 22, 2022, at Fort Riley, Kansas. The program provides recognition for excellent preparation and serving of food in both dining facilities and field operations.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 14:32
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 835963
    VIRIN: 220322-A-ZL723-435
    Filename: DOD_108876786
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 511th Quartermaster Company competes in Philip A. Connelly competition, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM
    US Army
    III Corps
    1st Infantry Division
    1st Sustainment Brigade
    Connelly Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT