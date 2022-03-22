Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chaplain Resiliency Message: Speech (Apr2022)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dongjun Lee 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Chaplain (MAJ) Daniel Goulet, 93rd signal Brigade, delivers spiritual resiliency message about the importance of our speech as we communicate with one another in our daily life.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2022 13:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 835915
    VIRIN: 220324-A-A4411-125
    PIN: 100273
    Filename: DOD_108876624
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chaplain Resiliency Message: Speech (Apr2022), by SSG Dongjun Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spiritual
    Chaplain
    Resiliency Message

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT