Members of the 30th Civil Engineer Squadron, Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit, assist in Operation Turning Point, featuring Marine Corps EOD on Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif., Feb. 3, 2022. (U.S. Space Force video by Airman 1st Class Rocio Romo)
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2022 12:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|835909
|VIRIN:
|220203-F-TD231-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108876491
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, EOD-30th Civil Engineer Squadron Training- 021822- B-Roll, by A1C Rocio Romo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT